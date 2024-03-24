Father Of Belarusian Injured In Crocus Terrorist Attack Speaks About His Son's Condition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The father of the Belarusian injured in the Crocus City Hall
attack, Iosif Koshevarov, spoke about the condition of his son in
an interview with local news media outlets, Azernews reports, citing BelTA.
"Alim is in critical condition. He is on a ventilator in an induced
coma. Multiple damages to the body, sepsis has begun. The kidneys
failed, their work was restored. He suffered a great blood loss.
Everything is very complicated. Doctors won't give any prognosis.
But they are doing everything they can. He worked in the concert
hall as a controller and stood right at the entrance," Iosif
Koshevarov said.
The father added that his middle son went to Moscow to be next to
his brother in the hospital.
According to the Belarusian Embassy in Russia, the injured citizen
of Belarus Alim Koshevarov worked as a security guard at the Crocus
City Hall. During the terrorists' attack on the concert hall, he
received bullet wounds. He has been hospitalized to the Botkin
hospital in Moscow.

