Ukrainian Forces Destroy More Than 100 Units Of Russian Military Equipment In Country's South

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Orikhiv and Kherson sectors, Russian troops lost 2 more ammunition depots and 104 units of weapons and military equipment, including three UAV control stations and one communications tower.

The Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram, having received confirmation of the enemy's losses within a day, according to Ukrinform.

In particular, two portable EW stations, two antennas for controlling drones, one Grad multiple launch rocket system, and three anti-aircraft missile systems, including Strela-10 and Tunguska, were destroyed.

The Ukrainian forces also destroyed 18 enemy cannons, 8 mortars, 2 Plamya grenade launchers, one anti-tank missile system, one reconnaissance drone, radio equipment, and 58 armoured vehicles.

The personnel location and dugout of the Russian army were destroyed.

It has been established that Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 124 Russian servicemen in these sectors of the frontline.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russians made two unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Krynky, Kherson region.