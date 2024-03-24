About 2,000 Food Boxes Delivered To Truck Drivers Blocked At Border

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Truck drivers waiting at checkpoints to cross the border with Poland have received almost 2,000 food boxes from benefactors.

The press service of the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“With the support of the Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and the Howard Buffett Foundation, nearly 2,000 food boxes, 4 pallets of water and about 500 hot meals were distributed to carriers near the Dorohusk-Yahodyn, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska and Korczowa-Krakovets checkpoints,” the report says.

The ministry reminded that since February 9, Ukrainian truck drivers have been unable to cross the Polish border due to the ongoing farmers' strike. Currently, more than 1,600 trucks are waiting to cross. The Dorohusk-Yahodyn, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska and Dołhobyczow-Uhryniv border crossings are completely blocked. Queues remain at the unblocked checkpoints Zosyn-Ustyluh, Korczowa-Krakovets and Medyka-Shehyni.

As reported, as of the morning of March 24, Polish protesters completely blocked the movement of trucks towards Poland at the Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska checkpoints.