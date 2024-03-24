               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russian Morning Attack: Fire At Critical Infrastructure Facility Extinguished In Lviv Region


3/24/2024 3:08:59 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Lviv region, rescuers extinguished a fire at a critical infrastructure facility that was attacked by the occupiers at night and in the morning.

This was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Firefighters extinguished a fire at a critical infrastructure facility in the Lviv region, which was attacked by the occupiers at night and in the morning," Kozytskyi said.

Read also: Fire breaks out at energy facility in Lviv region after enemy strikes

He noted that 61 rescuers had been working at the facility since the morning to eliminate the fire.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops attacked the Lviv region with two Kyndzhal missiles.

MENAFN24032024000193011044ID1108015820

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search