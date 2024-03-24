Russian Morning Attack: Fire At Critical Infrastructure Facility Extinguished In Lviv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Lviv region, rescuers extinguished a fire at a critical infrastructure facility that was attacked by the occupiers at night and in the morning.
This was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Firefighters extinguished a fire at a critical infrastructure facility in the Lviv region, which was attacked by the occupiers at night and in the morning," Kozytskyi said.
He noted that 61 rescuers had been working at the facility since the morning to eliminate the fire.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops attacked the Lviv region with two Kyndzhal missiles.
