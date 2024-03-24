Kryvyi Rih Launches Emergency Power Outage Schedules

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kryvyi Rih introduces schedules for emergency power outages. Hospitals and other critical infrastructure facilities are switching to generators.

Oleksandr Vilkul, chairman of the Defense Council of Kryvyi Rih, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Power engineers are introducing schedules of emergency power outages. Hospitals, pumping stations and other critical infrastructure facilities will switch to generators," Vilkul said.

He reminded that there are 213 " Invincibility points" in the city.

Falling debris damaged heat networks, power line in

In his turn, Yevhen Sytnychenko, head of Kryvyi Rih District Electricity Administration, said that about 15,000 customers in the Central City, Dovhyntsivskyi and partially Metalurhiinyi districts are still without electricity.

"DTEK employees are doing everything possible to improve the situation, but we must also be conscious about our electricity consumption," added Sytnychenko, commenting on the information about the introduction of emergency shutdown schedules.

As reported, explosions were heard in Kryvyi Rih on the night of March 24.