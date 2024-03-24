Enemy Attacks Nikopol District 18 Times, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, the enemy attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region 18 times.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.



"During the day, the enemy attacked the Nikopol district 18 times. Three times - with artillery and a dozen and a half attack drones of various types," Lysak said.



According to him, no people were injured. The explosions were heard in the district center, in the Myrove, Marhanets and Pokrovsk communities.

"An apartment building, seven private houses and a couple of outbuildings were damaged. A garage was smashed, another one was destroyed. Two private enterprises, an infrastructure facility, a shop, cars and power lines were damaged," added Lysak.

According to him, in the afternoon, fighters of the East Military Command destroyed an enemy drone in the Pavlohrad district.



As reported, unexploded warheads of downed Shahed drones were neutralized in the Dnipropetrovsk region.