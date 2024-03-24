Odesa Introduces Schedules Of Stabilization Power Outages

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) DTEK is restoring stabilization power outages in Odesa.

The company's press service announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Due to the increase in electricity consumption in the evening peak hours, stabilization outage schedules are being applied in Odesa by order of NPC Ukrenergo," the statement said.

Consumers are urged to consume electricity reasonably to reduce the load on the grid.

As reported earlier, Kryvyi Rih is introducing emergency power outage schedules. Hospitals and other critical infrastructure facilities are switching to generators.