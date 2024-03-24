Oman, Iran Call On Preventing More Crimes Against Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, March 24 (KUNA) -- Oman and Iran on Sunday called on international organizations to intervene immediately to prevent further crimes against the Palestinian people.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that this came during a phone call between Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-abdollahian and his Omani counterpart Badr Al-Busaidi

The statement indicated that the two top diplomats condemned the occupation forces' siege of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza and the brutal and inhumane acts they are committing against patients and medical staff.

Growing relations and cooperation between Tehran and Muscat, and means to strengthen them on regional and international levels, were also discussed during the call. (end)

