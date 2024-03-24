Israeli Authorities Will No Longer Approve Any Food Convoys To Northern Gaza: UNRWA Chief

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 24 (Petra) -- Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini said that the Israeli authorities informed the UN that they will no longer approve any UNRWA food convoys to the north of Gaza."Gaza: as of today, UNRWA, the main lifeline for Palestine refugees, is denied from providing lifesaving assistance to northern Gaza," Lazzarini said in a post on his official X account."Despite the tragedy unfolding under our watch, the Israeli Authorities informed the UN that they will no longer approve any UNRWA food convoys to the north," Lazzarini added."This is outrageous and makes it intentional to obstruct lifesaving assistance during a man made famine. These restrictions must be lifted," Lazzarini underlined.UNRWA is the largest organisation with the highest reach to displaced communities in Gaza. By preventing UNRWA to fulfill its mandate in Gaza, the clock will tick faster towards famine and many more will die of hunger, dehydration + lack of shelter.This cannot happen, it would only stain our collective humanity," the UNRWA chief concluded.