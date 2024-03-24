PSD Calls For Exercising Caution Due To Weather Instability

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 24 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) advised the public to exercise caution and due diligence today due to the anticipated weather instability.The PSD advised people to drive carefully in order to prevent accidents or slips on wet roads, as well as to avoid areas where water bodies and floods could arise as a result of rain, particularly in the east of the Kingdom.It also emphasized the significance of not sleeping with heating appliances on, using them correctly, and occasionally providing enough ventilation.Additionally, the PSD advised drivers to exercise caution when driving when dust reduces horizontal vision, particularly in desert regions, and to not hesitate to call the unified emergency number (911) in the event that such a situation arises.