Justice Minister Says Pardon Law To Release 7,350 Inmates

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 24 (Petra) -- Minister of Justice, Ahmed Ziadat, Sunday said the general pardon draft law of 2024 is "according to the principles carried by the directive of His Majesty King Abdullah II."Ziadat added in a joint press conference with the Minister of Government Communications, Muhannad Mubaideen, that the Cabinet approved the draft law, according to which 7,355 inmates will be released from correctional and rehabilitation centres.The draft law excluded crimes that would affect the state's efforts to combat drugs, money laundering and human trafficking, adding that it took into account the requirements of national security.