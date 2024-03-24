EU Condemns Israel's Plans To Seize Occupied West Bank Territories

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 24 (Petra) -- The EU Sunday condemned the announcement by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich of the seizure of 8,000 dunams of Jordan Valley lands in the Israeli occupied Palestinian West Bank.According to Euronews, the EU issued a statement considering that the settlements constitute a "serious violation" of international law, noting that EU leaders, during their participation in European Council meetings, condemned the Israeli government's decisions to expand illegal settlements throughout the occupied West Bank.They urged the Israel government to go back on the announcement. The statement notes that Israel's settlement expansion fuels tensions and undermines the prospects of reaching a two-state solution.