Government Approves The Draft General Amnesty Law And Sends It As A Matter Of Urgency

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 24 (Petra) -- The government Sunday approved the draft general pardon law of 2024 and referred it to the Lower House "a matter of urgency" to be approved in accordance with constitutional principles.The draft law comes in compliance with the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II to the government to prepare a draft law for general amnesty and implement its constitutional procedures. This is on the occasion of the silver jubilee of His Majesty the King assuming his constitutional powers and His Majesty ascending the throne.The draft law, in accordance with the Royal Directives, takes into account the public interest, preserves personal and civil rights in accordance with the principles of justice and the rule of law, and does not conflict with the requirements of national security and societal peace.It also provides the opportunity for those who have committed some crimes to return to reform themselves, begin a new life based on integrity, reintegrate them into society, and bring joy to the souls of their families.