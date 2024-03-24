Army Chief, US Deputy Commander Discuss Cooperation

Amman, Mar. 24 (Petra) - Major General Yousef Hunaiti, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, welcomed Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, Deputy Commander of the US Central Command, and the Director of the Joint Planning Center in the General Command on Sunday.During the meeting, Hunaiti and Cooper discussed cooperation, joint coordination, and enhancing bilateral relations between the armed forces of both countries for mutual benefit.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.