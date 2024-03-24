Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinians, Injures 7 In Rafah Bombing

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Israeli occupation targeted and bombed homes on Sunday in the southern Gaza Strip, killing three Palestinians, and injuring seven others.

Palestinian news agency (Wafa) reported local sources as saying that two Palestinians were killed and five others were injured -including children- in an Israeli bombing on two houses in Rafah, while another Palestinian was killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in Al-Amal neighborhood in Khan Younis. Two Palestinians were also injured after the occupation fired bullets at a school housing displaced people in the Al-Namsawi neighborhood in Khan Younis, Wafa added.

The same sources stated that the corpses of four Palestinian martyrs were picked up from Al-Qarara area east of Khan Younis, noting that the bodies were of Palestinians that were killed in an occupation bombing that targeted the area earlier on Sunday.



Death toll from Israeli aggression on Gaza reaches 32,226 Oil prices down on Gaza ceasefire talks

Read Also

In an infinite toll, the number of victims of the ongoing israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has risen to 32,226 martyrs, and 74,518 wounded, while thousands of Palestinians are still under the rubble or lying on the streets, as the Israeli occupation have been preventing rescue crews from reaching them.