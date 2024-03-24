Israeli Shelling On Various Areas In Gaza Kills 6 Palestinians

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Six Palestinians were martyred and others were injured on Sunday in Israeli shelling on Rafah and Gaza.

Palestine News and Information Agency (WAFA) reported that five citizens were martyred in occupation airstrikes that targeted a house in Al Geneina eastern Rafah, southern the Gaza Strip.

A citizen was also martyred and two others were injured in an Israeli shelling of the Kuwait Roundabout in Gaza City, while three citizens were injured as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted citizens southeast of the Al Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

The Israeli occupation has continued its aggression against the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, by land, sea, and air, leaving 32,226 martyrs, the majority of whom are children and women, and more than 74,518 injuries. Thousands of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads as occupation prevents rescue teams from reaching them.