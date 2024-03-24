Wife Sunita Meets Arvind Kejriwal At ED Office, Allowed 30 Minute Meeting Daily

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, met her husband, who is currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an excise policy case, at the agency's office on Sunday evening.

According to sources, she arrived at the ED office on the A.P.J Abdul Kalam Road around 7 p.m., accompanied by a helper, carrying a bag of food for her husband.

This visit marks her second meeting with her husband since his detention.

On Saturday too, she visited Kejriwal at the ED office.

Under a special provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Sunita Kejriwal, along with Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar, is allowed to meet him every day for half an hour between 6-7 p.m., in addition to his meetings with his legal representatives.

The meeting took place in compliance with the court's directives, as confirmed by officials.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday took to the streets of Delhi to mark their protest against the arrest of Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy case by organising candle marches.

Protests in Kalkaji were led by senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi, while INDIA candidate from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat and MLA Kuldeep Kumar, and Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha also led demonstrations.