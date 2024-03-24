LS Polls: BJP Names 7 Candidates In Rajasthan In 5Th List

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 25 (IANS) The BJP on Sunday named 7 candidates in Rajasthan for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in its fifth list.

Priyanka Balan, a fresh face, has been fielded from Ganganagar, while Shubhkaran Chaudhary, who lost Assembly polls from Udaipurwati, has been named the party nominee in Jhunjhunu.

Manju Sharma, daughter of veteran BJP leader Bhanwarlal Sharma, has been fielded from Jaipur and Rao Rajendra Singh, former Deputy Speaker, from Jaipur Rural.

Sukhbeer Singh Jaunpuria has been re-nominated from Tonk, while Bhagirath Chaudhary would also seek re-election from Ajmer.

Mahima Vishveshwar Singh has been fielded from Rajsamand. She is the wife of Udaipur MLA Vishvaraj Singh Mewar.

In the fresh list, three sitting MPs -- Ramcharan Bohra from Jaipur, Nihal Chand from Ganganagar and Narendra Kumar from Jhunjhunju have not been re-nominated while five new faces have been fielded.