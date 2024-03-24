Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind, Thundery Rain, Poor Visibility Tonight

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore tonight until 6 am on Monday will see hazy and cloudy with scattered rain, thundery at places at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind, thundery rain and poor horizontal visibility.

Offshore, it will see hazy and cloudy with scattered rain, thundery at places at times, the report added, warning of strong wind, high sea, thundery rain and poor horizontal visibility.

Wind inshore will be easterly to southeasterly at a speed of 12 to 22 KT, gusting to 40 KT with thundery rain.

Offshore, it will be easterly to southeasterly at a speed of 22 to 32 KT, gusting to 45 KT with thundery rain.

Visibility will be 03 to 07 KM/ 2 KM or less with thundery rain. Offshore, it will be 03 to 07 KM/ 1 KM or less with thundery rain.

Sea state inshore will be 3 to 5 FT. Offshore, it will be 7 to 12 FT, rises to 13 FT with thundery rain.