Massive Rallies Worldwide In Solidarity With The Palestinian People

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem



/ PNN/ Massive demonstrations and rallies took place yesterday in dozens of capitals and cities around the world in support of the Palestinian people and to condemn the ongoing Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The devastating Israeli war on Gaza, which has been ongoing since October 7, 2023, has left tens of thousands of civilian casualties, mostly children and women, and has caused famine that claimed the lives of children and elderly individuals, according to UN data.



United Kingdom:

Thousands of Britons demonstrated in over 30 cities in solidarity with the Palestinian cause and in support of Palestinian rights, with London hosting 11 separate rallies.

Protesters chanted slogans demanding an immediate halt to the Israeli war and genocide in Gaza, as well as the delivery of aid to its besieged inhabitants and holding Israel accountable for its crimes.

Germany:

Berlin witnessed a protest march condemning the genocide committed by Israel in Gaza. Protesters condemned Israel's use of starvation as a weapon against civilians and criticized the German government's support for Israel with weapons.

Austria:

In the Austrian capital Vienna, dozens demonstrated in solidarity with the Palestinian people. Protesters, on Maria Hilfer Street, a major street in Vienna, carried Palestinian flags and banners reading "Immediate ceasefire" and "No to genocide" and "Free Palestine."

Sweden:

In the Swedish capital Stockholm, a massive rally was held in support of Palestine and Gaza. Demonstrators called for an end to Israeli attacks on Gaza and the delivery of humanitarian aid to its population suffering from famine.

Finland:

Dozens formed a human chain in the Finnish capital Helsinki in support of Gaza and to condemn the ongoing occupation's massacres against the Palestinian people.

Protesters raised Palestinian flags and demanded an immediate end to the Israeli war on Gaza and the entry of humanitarian aid.

Italy:

In northern Italy, hundreds demonstrated in the city of Milan in solidarity with Gaza and to denounce the occupation's massacres against the Palestinian people.

South Korea:

In East Asia, dozens of activists protested in the city of Seoul in South Korea, condemning the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Protesters raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans opposing the international stance on the war in Gaza and the continued massacres.

Tunisia:

In Tunisia, demonstrators gathered on Habib Bourguiba Avenue in the capital Tunis, in solidarity with the Palestinian people and protesting against the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Protesters called for an end to the massacres and violations against the people of Gaza, condemning the international silence over Israeli crimes and the continued closure of border crossings, preventing the passage of food and medical aid to Gaza's residents.