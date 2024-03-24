Death Toll In Gaza Soars To 32,226 As Israeli Aggression Continues

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza / PNN / Medical sources announced today, Sunday, that the death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 32,226, the majority of whom are children and women, since the beginning of the Israeli occupation's aggression on October 7th.

The same sources added that the number of injuries has risen to 74,518. Thousands of victims remain under the rubble and on the roads due to the occupation's prevention of rescue teams from reaching them.

It was pointed out that the Israeli occupation committed 8 massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the martyrdom of 84 civilians and the injury of 106 others in the past 24 hours.

Simultaneously, Israeli occupation forces continue their offensive in the Al-Shifa Medical Complex west of Gaza City for the seventh consecutive day.

Patients and displaced individuals at the hospital are suffering from a lack of healthcare services, food, and water due to the blockade imposed by Israeli forces on the hospital for the past seven days.

Yesterday, five of the besieged wounded succumbed to their wounds at the Al-Shifa Medical Complex due to the absence of healthcare services, food, water, and the interruption of electricity in the intensive care units.

This marks the second time Israeli forces have stormed the Al-Shifa Complex since the beginning of the onslaught on Gaza on October 7 last year. They previously raided it on November 16 after a week-long siege, during which its courtyards, parts of its buildings, medical equipment, and power generators were destroyed.















