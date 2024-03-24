Garangao Festivities At Lulu Hypermarket, Doha Mall

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatari tradition of Garangao, a vibrant mid-Ramadan celebration for children, came alive at Doha Mall Sunday at LuLu Garangao Night, a statement said.
The event was inaugurated by renowned Qatari influencer Abdullah al-Ghafri and LuLu officials. LuLu Hypermarket also highlighted a huge display of Garangao products for shoppers, offering special prices and discounts on all Garangao-related items, reaffirming Lulu's commitment to providing quality products at discounted prices.
The highlight of the festivities was a costume competition for children under 10. Over 400 attendees witnessed 200 young participants showcasing their creativity in a dazzling display of costumes.
The first, second and third place winners received gift vouchers for QR1,000, QR750, and QR500, respectively. In a gesture of inclusivity, LuLu Hypermarket ensured that every participating child received a special goodie bag filled with treats, in keeping with the Garangao tradition.
An arts and crafts station allowed children to create their own colourful Garangao-themed decorations. Face painting, henna designs and mascots dressed in traditional Garangao attire for photo opportunities were also among the attractions.
