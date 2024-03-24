Qatar University Celebrates Garangao

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of its campaign 'Ramadan is Knowledge and Light,' Qatar University's (QU) Department of Communication and Public Relations in collaboration with Student Leadership and Community Service Department and Early Childhood Centre (ECC), hosted a 'Garangao,' celebration for ECC students.

Volunteers worked to create a unique experience for children by infusing the event with traditional folk games. Additionally, the event featured activities such as henna and face painting, concluding with the distribution of treats and gifts to the children.

Eatidal al-Qatami, director of Communications and Public Relations at QU, said: "This annual celebration is in line with Qatar University's steadfast commitment to preserving Qatari culture and traditions, instilling them in the hearts of the youth, and promoting interaction within the local community.”

