Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Ambassador Of Uzbekistan

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met on Sunday with the Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Qatar Ashraf Khujaev.

Relations between the two countries, the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, and means of cooperation in the Afghan file were discussed during the meeting.