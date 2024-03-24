Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Ambassador Of Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met on Sunday with the Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Qatar Ashraf Khujaev.
Relations between the two countries, the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, and means of cooperation in the Afghan file were discussed during the meeting.
MENAFN24032024000063011010ID1108015402
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.