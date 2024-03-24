Kate Middleton Wrote 'Every Word' Of Her Cancer Diagnosis Speech, Says Close Friend

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid rumours about the whereabouts of the Princess of Wales started getting out of control, Kensington Palace on Friday i.e. March 22 released a statement announcing the

cancer diagnosis of Kate Middleton to set aside the speculation fuelled by the recall of her first official photograph released after surgery by some photo agencies earlier this month over alleged manipulation“every word” of her statement via a two-minute and twenty-second video message released by the palace was written by the Princess of Wales herself very quickly to \"speak directly to the public\", reported the Sunday Times quoting a close friend of Kate.“It allowed her to speak directly to the public who, overwhelmingly, have always been with her and her family and who don't buy into the noise and gossip,” reported the Sunday Times, adding that“It was all her, she wrote every word of it, it came together very quickly.”Also Read | Kate Middleton battling cancer: From King Charles, Prince Harry, and PM Rishi Sunak to tourists, how the world reactedThe report said Catherine and her husband Prince William had decided to speak more openly about her condition after the Mother's Day Photo scandal.

“They will want to be clear and more open, but they'll do it when they feel ready. I would expect that to be her instinct and it will be her call. They're not going to be rushed,” the outlet reported, citing close friends of the family Middleton's announcementAnnouncing her cancer diagnosis, the Princess of Wales--in her two-minute and twenty-second video message--said,“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful.”“However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” she said Read | Kate Middleton says she is undergoing chemotherapy to treat cancerShe was undergoing preventive chemotherapy, Catherine further added that the initial diagnosis“came as a huge shock” Kate said,“William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

'Enormously touched' by messages of supportKate and Prince William were 'extremely moved by the public's warmth and support'



announcement of her cancer diagnosis, the palace spokesperson said.“The prince and princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness's message,” the Guardian reported quoting the palace spokesperson Read | Kate Middleton's cancer news: Harry and Meghan Markle 'wish health and healing'“They are extremely moved by the public's warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time”, the report further added William is due to return to public duties after his children return to school following the Easter break.

William and Kate are unlikely to attend the royal family's traditional Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel.



