Delhi Weather Alert: Light Rainfall Predicted With Cloudy Sky In Noida, Ghaziabad. See IMD Forecast

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Indian Metereological Department has predicted spells of light rainfall with gusty winds over Delhi and NCR regions in the next two-three hours. The weather forecasting agency has also predicted that adjoining areas like Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, etc are likely to witness cloudy weather during the rest of the day on Sunday Read: Weather update today: IMD predicts rain in Punjab, Haryana, THESE states; heat wave conditions in Saurashtra, Kutch“Clouds are entering Delhi from the West and are likely to move across Delhi towards Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and adjoining areas of NCR during the next 2-3 hours. Spells of light rainfall (occasional moderate intensity rain) with gusty wind speeds reaching 30-40 Km/h likely over Delhi and NCR during the same period,” said India Meteorological Department on Sunday Read: Holi 2024 weather update: Will it rain on 25 March? What IMD predictsDelhi weather today
According to IMD's local weather forecast for New Delhi-Safdarjung, the area is likely to witness cloudy sky accompanied with gusty winds and very light rain or drizzle. Partly cloudy weather, along with thunderstorm, is likely to remain till March 29, according to IMD 7 Day's Forecast for Delhi. For Sunday, March 24, the maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 33 and 17 degree celsius respectively per RWFC Delhi, the national capital region is set to enjoy a cloudy weather with a nominal drop in temperature. Light drizzle is expected at one or two places towards evening or night on Choti Holi 2024, also known as Holika Dahan. The temperature is likely to remain between 22 and 17 degrees Celsius the morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital remained in the 'moderate category' with a reading of 183 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. The weather forecasting agency has predicted heavy rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya on 25th and 26th March. There are also chances of rainfall/snowfall over Arunachal Pradesh during 25 and 26 March.
MENAFN24032024007365015876ID1108015393
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.