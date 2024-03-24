NCLT Rejects Smaaash Founder's Plea Against Resolution Professional

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Saturday dismissed Smaaash Entertainment Private Ltd's founder and former promoter Shripal Morakhia's plea alleging misconduct against the resolution professional (RP) of the company.“This tribunal does not have any jurisdiction to deal with misconduct, if any, of the RP and initiate disciplinary proceedings against him. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) is the appropriate authority to initiate the disciplinary proceedings against the RP,” said a bench led by Justices Laxmi Gurung and Charanjeet Singh.

The tribunal in its order clarified that it does not have any 'supervisory' role on IBBI and so no directions could be issued to the IBBI. Therefore, the petition was rejected.

In May 2022, Smaaash was dragged into insolvency for non-payment of dues. Following which Bhrugesh Amin was appointed as the RP of the company his plea before the tribunal, Morakhia sought disciplinary proceedings against the RP to stop his undue influence over the company's corporate insolvency resolution process and stay Amin's appointment as Smaaash's resolution professional had proposed to conduct a transaction audit of the Smaaash's accounts in accordance with the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

The resolution professional proposed to appoint Pipara & Co. LLP. Around the same time, Morakhia alleged that the RP demanded illegal gratification (essentially a bribe) to restrict the findings of the audit report.

In fact, it was alleged that the RP, while making the demand, threatened Morakhia, by insinuating that he would operate and manage the gaming company in such a way that the company would be practically unable to resolve its financial issues.

On enquiring further with the RP, he was informed that the RP will proceed to launch challenges to transactions carried out by the erstwhile management of the corporate debtor should the applicant refuse to handover the money demanded, it was alleged that Amin was creating several hurdles to the effective functioning of Smaaash's resolution process, including intimidating employees, while completely excluding Morakhia from assisting in management. He also conducted the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) of corporate debtor in a manner that was detrimental for the stakeholders. Following this Morakhia approached the IBBI in January 2023.

However, RP Amin argued that since the plea sought interim relief through a stay on his appointment, the IBBI vested this power with the committee of

creditors (CoC) not the tribunal, the court observed that the CoC, however, did not make any adverse comment against Amin's conduct and performance of duties as resolution professional of Smaaash, thereby dismissing Morakhia's plea.



