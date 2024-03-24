DLAI, FACE Rally For Fintech Self-Regulation Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Mumbai: Self-regulation will go a long way in avoiding conflicts with the Reserve Bank of India, and foster trust between the regulator and fintech firms, said experts, amid escalating tensions between the central bank and certain industry stakeholders, sparked by RBI's actions against Paytm Payments Bank.

