PM Modi Extends Holi Wishes, Says 'May This Festival Bring New Energy And Enthusiasm'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Holi on Sunday.

He posted on X,“My best wishes to all the family members of the country on the occasion of Holi festival. May this traditional festival decorated with colors of affection and harmony bring new energy and new enthusiasm in the lives of all of you.”People observe 'Holika Dahan', which symbolises the burning of evil, a day before Holy which is celebrated with colour and festivity across the country, with many parts of the country marking the day with their unique practices festival will be marked on March 25, Monday, this year festival is preceded by a ritual of lighting bonfires called 'Holika Dahan', signifying the burning of the demon Holika festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna, who is believed to have spent a considerable amount of time in a region called Braj in Uttar Pradesh. It not only replicates the spirit of Holi but also impersonates the timeless love of Radha and Krishna Droupadi Murmu also on Sunday conveyed her greetings to the citizens on the eve of Holi a message, the President said,“On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad.”“Holi is a vibrant and joyous festival, which infuses hope and enthusiasm into our lives. Various colours of Holi symbolise the diversity of our country. This festival promotes feelings of love, unity and brotherhood among the people. This festival also inspires us to strengthen our cultural heritage,” she added minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday celebrated Holi with Army jawans in Leh and lauded them for protecting the country from enemies while braving extreme weather conditions defence minister applied tilak with 'gulal' on soldiers' foreheads.

MENAFN24032024007365015876ID1108015384