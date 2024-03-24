Tamil Nadu News: MDMK MP Ganeshamurthi Hospitalised After 'Consuming Sulphas', Says Report

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Tamil Nadu MP A Ganeshamurthi of was hospitalised on Sunday. Doctors stated his condition stated to be serious told news agency PTI that Ganeshamurthi complained of uneasiness around 9:30 am on Sunday. He was admitted to a private hospital in Tamil Nadu's Erode by his family members READ: DMK leader Ponmudy sworn in as Tamil Nadu minister\"After check-up, he was admitted in the ICU and was put on ventilator,\" police was quoted by PTI as saying READ: 'Call Narendra Modi '28 paisa PM..',' Udhayanidhi Stalin slams BJP-led Centre, stirs another controversyLater, several reports claimed that Ganeshamurthi had attempted suicide. Reacting to this, authorities at the private hospital, where he was initially referred to, refused to comment MP was later shifted to a private hospital in nearby Coimbatore, with two doctors and his family members accompanying him in the ambulance READ: No CAA, UCC; CM to approve Governor, DMK promises in manifesto for Lok Sabha elections: 5 key highlightsMeanwhile, one of the family members told the Times of India that Ganeshamoorthy developed vomiting and some uneasinss arund 20:15 am. \"He informed us that he had consumed insecticide-laced water,\" the family member was quoted as saying. According to the report, preliminary information revealed that the MP consumed 'sulphas' - insecticide-laced water - to commit suicide's S Muthusamy, state Minister for Urban Development and Housing and Excise and Prohibition, Dr C Saraswathy, BJP MLA from Modakurichi, AIADMK leader K V Ramalingam and some others rushed to the hospital and enquired about Ganeshamurthi's health READ: Lok Sabha polls 2024: 'No NEP and NEET, govt exam in Tamil', here's what DMK manifesto promisesGaneshamurthi is a the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Erode. He is a member of the MDMK party but was elected on a DMK ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. According a local report, he was given a ticket to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
