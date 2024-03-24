Delhi: 4 Year-Old Raped At Tuition Centre In Pandav Nagar People Protest, Vandalise Cars

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her tuition teacher's brother in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar. The gruesome act has sparked protests in the area with people demanding strict action against the accused. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Delhi after being referred from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

After the incident, the victim's family members and scores of other people gathered outside the accused house to protest for strict action against him. Security has been heightened in the area with the deployment of police and paramilitary forces.

(More to come)

MENAFN24032024007365015876ID1108015378