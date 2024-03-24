Delhi: 4 Year-Old Raped At Tuition Centre In Pandav Nagar People Protest, Vandalise Cars

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her tuition teacher's brother in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar. The gruesome act has sparked protests in the area with people demanding strict action against the accused. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Delhi after being referred from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.
After the incident, the victim's family members and scores of other people gathered outside the accused house to protest for strict action against him. Security has been heightened in the area with the deployment of police and paramilitary forces.
(More to come)
MENAFN24032024007365015876ID1108015378
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.