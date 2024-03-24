Moscow Terror Attack: Russian Embassy In India Opens Online Book Of Condolences For Victims; Details Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After the Moscow terrorist attack, Russia initiated a national day of mourning, during which the Russian embassy in India opened an online condolence book for those wishing to express sympathies following the deadliest attack inside Russia in two decades.

Flags were lowered to half-mast as Russia mourned the tragic event, where more than a hundred individuals were shot with automatic weapons at a rock concert near Moscow. President Vladimir Putin declared the day a national day of mourning, vowing to apprehend and penalize all perpetrators responsible for the attack, which resulted in the deaths of at least 150 people and left over 150 injured.

"The Embassy has opened an online book of condolences for those who wish to express sympathy to the families of victims of the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack on March 22, 2024," posted the Russian Embassy in India on X.

"You can write below in the comment section or send a letter to ...," the embassy added.

Following the attack, Putin addressed the nation on Saturday stating, "I express my deep, sincere condolences to all those who lost their loved ones.

The whole country and our entire people are grieving with you."

While the Islamic State claimed responsibility for Friday's attack, Putin has refrained from publicly linking the militant group to the assailants. Instead, he stated that they were attempting to flee to Ukraine. Putin alleged that individuals on "the Ukrainian side" were involved in facilitating their escape across the border. Despite Putin's accusations, Ukraine has consistently denied any involvement in the attack, which Putin also attributed to "international terrorism".

At Crocus City Hall, the 6,200-seat concert venue outside Moscow, mourners placed flowers to honor the victims of the deadly attack on Friday. Four armed men stormed the hall just before the performance of the Soviet-era rock group Picnic's hit song "Afraid of Nothing," unleashing terror as they fired their automatic weapons in short bursts, causing civilians to scream and fall amidst the hail of bullets.

This incident marked the deadliest attack on Russian soil since the 2004 Beslan school siege, during which Islamist militants held over 1,000 people hostage. In the southwestern city of Voronezh, citizens paid their respects by laying flowers and lighting candles at a monument dedicated to children who perished in a World War Two bombing, expressing solidarity with the victims of the Moscow attack.

Putin revealed that 11 individuals, including the four gunmen, had been apprehended. The assailants fled the concert hall and were later captured in the Bryansk region, approximately 340 km southwest of Moscow.

