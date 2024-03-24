ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC's New Signing Jakub Vojtus Aims For Success In The Indian Super League

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Following a knee injury to Spanish center-forward Iker Guarrotxena, Mumbai City FC swiftly signed Jakub Vojtus to their squad for the remainder of the Indian Super League (ISL) season. Vojtus, with a rich background spanning various European leagues including stints in Portugal, Romania, Poland, and Hungary, joins Mumbai City FC after featuring for Romanian side ACSM Politehnica Iasi.

Expressing his excitement about joining the club, Vojtus conveyed his eagerness to contribute to the team's quest for success. "I am thrilled to be a part of Mumbai City FC. My hope is that together, we can clinch the title and fulfill the club's objectives," he shared in an exclusive interview.

Despite initial surprise at the offer from India, Vojtus wasted no time in integrating himself into the team, undergoing medical tests and eagerly anticipating joining his new teammates for training.

With Mumbai City FC leading the ISL table with an impressive 41 points from 19 games and aiming to secure the Shield for the second consecutive season, Vojtus is keen to make a significant impact on the team's success. "As a striker, my goal is to contribute through goals, assists, and by delivering my best performance on the field. Football is a team sport, and I am committed to supporting my teammates and striving for excellence," he emphasized.

Discussing his adaptable playing style, Vojtus highlighted the importance of versatility in football, honed through his experiences in various football cultures across Europe. "Football styles vary from country to country, but I'm accustomed to adapting quickly. I aim to blend into the team's style of play, whether it's a ground-based approach or a more aggressive style," he explained.

Known for their attacking flair under coach Petr Kratky's guidance, Mumbai City FC embraces an assertive approach on the field. Vojtus is eager to complement this style by creating scoring opportunities and contributing to the team's success.

In a final message to the passionate Mumbai City FC fans, Vojtus expressed his desire for their unwavering support. "I urge the fans to come out and support us in the stadium. Together, let's celebrate victories and strive towards lifting the title," he concluded, echoing the sentiments of unity and shared success within the Mumbai City FC community.

