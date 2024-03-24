Watch: Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirupati Balaji Temple With Shikhar Pahariya, Climbs Stairs On Her Knees

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 27th birthday earlier this month by visiting the Tirupati Balaji Temple and was accompanied by her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and friend Orry. The online sensation Orry shared a video of their visit, which showed Janhvi climbing a series of stairs on her knees. Janhvi explained why she continues the tradition to Orry on his vlog.

In one of the videos, Janhvi Kapoor was seen effortlessly climbing the stairs on her knees whereas Orry, on the other hand, had difficulty ascending the steps after a three-hour trip.

The vlog

In the video, Janhvi stated that she has a spiritual connection with the ancient temple and has visited the hill shrine nearly 50 times, climbing the steps on her knees to complete my offer to Lord Balaji.

Throughout the ascent, Orry comically channeled his inner Tulsi Virani, allowing the camera to follow him. The actress looked lovely in a pastel-colored kurta and white tights. Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her birthday on the trip home in a leased jet. Orry also shared details of her cake-cutting ceremony.