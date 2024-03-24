IPL 2024: RCB Aims For Stronger Bowling Performance Against Punjab Kings

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) campaign in IPL 2024 kicked off with a defeat, exposing a vulnerability in their bowling lineup. As they prepare to face a confident Punjab Kings at the challenging M Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB seeks a better performance from their bowlers.

In their previous match against Chennai Super Kings, RCB's pacers resorted to a short-pitch strategy, while their spinners struggled to capitalise on a slowing Chepauk pitch. The spin trio of Mayank Dagar, Karn Sharma, and Glenn Maxwell failed to trouble the opposition batsmen, conceding 37 runs for just one wicket in five overs. In contrast, CSK's spinners achieved more success on a relatively easier batting surface.

Now, RCB's spinners face an even tougher challenge at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, known for its short boundaries and fast outfield. With a history of high-scoring encounters and an average first innings score of 172 in IPL matches, the pressure is on RCB's pace bowlers to step up.

Mohammed Siraj, Alzarri Joseph, and Yash Dayal utilised bouncers liberally against CSK but struggled with control, resulting in high run rates. Cameron Green's variation earned him wickets but also leaked runs.

RCB's batting lineup also faces scrutiny after a top-order collapse in their previous match, relying heavily on lower-order contributions to post a competitive total. Seniors like Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell need to lead from the front, supported by consistent performances from players like Rajat Patidar.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings enter the match with confidence after a convincing win against Delhi Capitals. Despite concerns over Jonny Bairstow's form and Sam Curran's inconsistency, Punjab's recent victory has lifted morale.

As both teams gear up for the clash, RCB and Punjab Kings will aim to address their respective weaknesses and put on a competitive show at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

