Lok Sabha Polls 2024: CPM Leader Thomas Isaac Faces Complaint For Election Conduct Violation In Pathanamthitta

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pathanamthitta: The district collector of Pathanamthitta has sought an explanation for the complaint violation of the election conduct code against CPM candidate Thomas Isaac of Pathanamthitta.

The complaint is that government systems are being misused for the election campaign. It is also alleged that Kudumbashree workers, Asha workers, and Haritha Karma Sena workers are being used for propaganda.



The district collector instructed Thomas Isaac to give an explanation for this. It is also alleged that the CPM leader is offering opportunities to young people through door-to-door campaigns. A. Suresh Kumar, the Vice President of Pathanamthitta DCC (District Congress Committee), highlighted that the violation of regulations came to light following the District Collector's request for clarification.

Earlier, the Congress party complained with the Election Commission against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Secretary, and Director of Information and Public Relations. The complaint alleges a violation of the electoral code of conduct. Specifically, the Congress claims that the Chief Minister's assembly speech is being distributed widely across Kerala, which they argue goes against the rules governing election campaigning.