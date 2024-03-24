Ex-Congress MP Jindal, Ranjit Chautala Fielded By BJP From Haryana

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, March 24 (IANS) Industrialist and two-time Congress MP Naveen Jindal and independent Haryana MLA Ranjit Chautala, the son of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, joined the BJP on Sunday and have been fielded for the Lok Sabha elections.

The joining came a day after the BJP's Central Election Committee approved their candidatures for the May 25 Lok Sabha election from Haryana's Kurukshetra and Hisar, respectively.

BJP's present Kurukshetra MP, Nayab Singh Saini, has been elevated as Chief Minister, and Brijendra Singh, who represented Hisar, has since joined the Congress.

After joining the BJP in Delhi, Jindal said: "Today is a very important day in my life. I am proud to have had the good fortune of joining the BJP and getting an opportunity to contribute to national building under the leadership of PM Modi. I will work on BJP policies to advance the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 and will do my best to serve the country under PM's leadership."

Jindal represented the Kurukshetra constituency in Lok Sabha between 2004 and 2014. Haryana will go to the polls for 10 seats on May 25 in the penultimate phase of the seven-part Lok Sabha elections.