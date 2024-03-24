No Confusion In Ticket Distribution For Remaining Four Seats, We Will Win 20 Seats: Siddaramaiah

(MENAFN- IANS) Mysuru, March 23 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that there is no confusion in the Congress regarding the tickets for the remaining four Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Interacting with reporters here, he said: "The candidates would be chosen for the remaining four constituencies. There is no confusion about the Chamarajanagar seat as speculated. The party is going to win 20 seats this time."

"We won't blatantly lie like BJP that all 28 seats will be won. The alliance between the BJP and the JD-S will help the Congress. The party will take it as a matter of prestige to register a victory in all 28 seats," Siddaramaiah added.

Asked about whether the guarantees will help the party, he said that his government has kept its word.

"The assurances were fulfilled as soon as the government came to power. For guarantees, the government has spent Rs 36,000 crore and it is going to spend Rs 52,009 crore in the next year. The Congress is facing the election against this background and people are going to support us like how they did it in the Assembly election," Siddaramaiah said.

"The BJP did not keep its word. Among the 600 promises that it had made, not even 10 per cent were fulfilled. PM Narendra Modi's promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh into the bank account of the people. the creation of 20 crore jobs, and doubling of income of farmers have not been fulfilled," he added.

Asked if the Congress was encouraging family politics as the relatives of several ministers have been fielded, he said that the criterion is who will get the popular support and the opinion of the people is considered.