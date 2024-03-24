16 Inmates Of Jaipur Juvenile Home Try To Escape By Scaling Wall, Caught

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 24 (IANS) As many as 16 inmates of a juvenile home in Jaipur attempted to escape by scaling the compound wall but were caught, officials said on Sunday.

The incident was reported at the juvenile home in Sethi Colony on Saturday evening and a case has been registered at Transport Nagar police station against the 16.

According to police, the home's caretaker Kanhaiyalal, who was on duty, and security personnel saw the boys scaling the wall near the bathroom. Seeing the police and security guards, the boys ran towards the barracks but were caught with iron pipes in their hands.

On checking, officials found some tiles were broken and the wall was also broken at the same place.

Sub-Inspector Mamta said that all the juveniles living in the special home are convicts. The iron pipes found during the search have been confiscated. A case of damage to government property has been registered and investigations are on.

Inmates of the juvenile home have escaped twice before this year. On February 12, 22 minors escaped from the juvenile home by breaking a window. They included three who had allegedly shot dead a scrap trader from Gurugram in Lakhan Majra of Rohtak.

In March, 20 minors had escaped from the same juvenile home. Some of them were caught subsequently.