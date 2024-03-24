Jankar To Stay With Mahayuti, Work For Its Victory In Maharashtra

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Rashtriya Samaj Paksha founder Mahadev Jankar on Sunday announced his party's decision to continue supporting the MahaYuti comprising the BJP, the Shiv Sena, and the NCP in the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

In a turnaround, Jankar, who recently met NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar for a possible tie-up to contest the Madha constituency in Solapur district, announced that he will remain with MahaYuti.

The Paksha chief had repeatedly complained about being neglected in the MahaYuti, especially by the BJP and threatened to work against it in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. However, he changed his stand on Sunday after meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

In a signed statement with Shinde, Fadnavis, Pawar, Jankar said his party will remain with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the country's development has achieved a new high and it will become a developed nation under his leadership.

Shinde, Fadnavis and Pawar have decided to give him one seat. ''I and my party will work with full strength for the victory of MahaYuti candidates," said Jankar in the statement.