India's Whisky Revolution

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 24 (IANSlife) India's love affair with whisky runs deep. While beer dominates alcohol sales in most Asian countries, whisky reigns supreme in India.

However, despite its status as a frontrunner in consumption, India has often played second fiddle to whisky powerhouses like Scotland, Japan, Ireland, and the US in terms of whisky production. But a winds-of-change moment is underway, with a burgeoning cadre of distilleries reshaping this narrative by pushing the boundaries of innovation and quality.

According to the "India Whisky Market Outlook, 2027-2028" report by Research and Markets, a leading market analysis company, whisky consumption in India is poised to surge to 289.49 million cases by 2027-2028, generating revenues exceeding Rs 287,000 crore.

Within this landscape of growth and evolution, several Indian whisky brands are emerging as global contenders, captivating enthusiasts worldwide with their craftsmanship, innovation, and distinctive flavours.

Here are five such brands leading India's whisky renaissance:

GianChand Single Malt Whisky

Nestled amidst the scenic beauty of Jammu, GianChand Single Malt Whisky epitomizes the spirit of craftsmanship and dedication to quality. Founded by DeVans Modern Breweries, this distillery draws inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of the region to produce a whisky that is as distinctive as it is refined.

Crafted using locally sourced ingredients and traditional techniques, GianChand boasts a nuanced flavour profile with hints of pineapple sweetness and subtle peat undertones. With each sip, drinkers are transported to the tranquil landscapes of Jammu, making GianChand a cherished addition to India's whisky repertoire.

Indri-Trini

Located in the heart of Haryana, the Piccadilly distillery is home to Indri-Trini, an award-winning whisky that has captured the imagination of whisky enthusiasts worldwide. Indri or Indriya in Sanskrit refers to the 5 senses – smell, taste, touch, sight and sound. Trini alludes to the three coveted casks that the single malt is matured in-ex-bourbon, French wine, and PX sherry casks, resulting in a complex and layered flavour profile. From its peppery notes to its lingering fruity finish, each sip of Indri-Trini is a journey of discovery, showcasing the depth and sophistication of Indian single malts.

Woodnote Premium Blended Select Cask Whisky

"Serenity Uncasked," Woodnote Premium Blended Select Cask Whisky harmoniously combines the finest Scotch malts and select Indian grain spirits to deliver a symphony of flavours that mirror the soothing sounds of nature. From its striking teal-coloured mono-carton design to the nuanced flavour profile, every element reflects the brand's commitment to regaling whisky connoisseurs with an ultra-premium product and an elevated sipping experience.

Crafted for the contemporary palate, its aroma offers hints of peat, vanilla, and fruit, while the palate enjoys a balanced mix of peat, vanilla, pepper, and oak. The smooth finish is gently spiced with oak and fruity sweetness. It is currently available in Haryana and Delhi and is soon to be launched in premium retail outlets and on-premise locations across India.

Kamet Single Malt Whisky

Inspired by the majestic peaks of Uttarakhand, Kamet Single Malt Whisky embodies the spirit of adventure and exploration. Distilled near the historic town of Kurukshetra, this whisky pays homage to the rugged beauty of the Himalayas with its bold flavour profile and distinctive character.

Aged in a blend of ex-Bourbon American Oak, ex-wine French Oak, and ex-Sherry casks, Kamet offers a symphony of flavours, from rich caramel to subtle oak spice. With its smooth finish and lingering warmth, it's no wonder that Kamet has quickly become a favourite among whisky connoisseurs around the world.

Amrut Indian Single Malt Whisky

From the bustling city of Bengaluru emerges Amrut Indian Single Malt Whisky, a true trailblazer in the world of Indian whisky. Since its inception, Amrut Distilleries has been at the forefront of innovation, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in whisky-making.

From its signature peated expressions to its award-winning blends, each bottle of Amrut whisky is a testament to the brand's unwavering commitment to quality and craftsmanship. With its rich, complex flavour profile and smooth, velvety finish, Amrut Indian Single Malt Whisky has earned its place among the world's finest spirits, cementing India's reputation as a powerhouse in the global whisky market. Amrut's catalogue of whiskies is available in 21 states and all major cities except Delhi and Chennai.

