Wahidullah Nazhand Defeats Czech Republic Rival

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) One of Afghanistan's renowned free fighters, Wahidullah Nazhand, clinched his eighth victory by triumphing over his opponent from the Czech Republic.

The competition between Wahidullah Nazhandand Jacub Beneš, a Czech athlete, took place on Saturday, March 23, in the 74-kilogram weight category at the Octagon in Stuttgart, Germany, where Nazhand emerged victorious.

Nazhand, a prominent athlete from Afghanistan residing in Germany, achieved victory precisely when, after facing defeat in the initial rounds, he managed to turn the competition in his favor in the second and third rounds.

Despite being an athlete of Afghan origin, Nazhand's achievements are not limited to Afghanistan. He has previously recorded seven victories and two defeats in his career, but with his latest triumph against his Czech opponent in the recent cage match held last night, he now boasts eight victories.

The dire situation of Afghan athletes amid the humanitarian crisis and the lack of attention to their needs within Afghanistan poses significant challenges.

Many athletes face obstacles in training facilities, lack of funding, and limited opportunities for international competitions due to political instability and conflict.

Additionally, the current economic crisis exacerbates their plight, making it difficult for them to sustain their training and participation in sports. Without proper support and attention, Afghan athletes' talent and potential remain untapped, hindering their ability to compete at the international level and achieve their full potential.

