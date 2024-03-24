Azerbaijan Scouts Association Holds Novruz Camp Within Promoting Climate Action

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

A camp named "4 Elements" (4 Ünsür) dedicated to Novruz holiday was organized by the Association of Scouts of Azerbaijan and with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Azernews informs referring to the association that the traditional Novruz camp is being held in Khoshbulag village of Dashkasan district on March 22-25. The purpose of organizing the camp is to ensure that children, teenagers and young people spend their holidays effectively, to introduce the local features of the western region and Novruz traditions to the participants.

Moreover, the program includes sports and other active games, tent building, first aid, mastering the art of origami for efficient organization of leisure time, as well as many intellectual competitions.

Camp participants joined the "Earth Hour" International Company and limited electricity for 1 hour on the last Saturday of March to draw attention to climate change. This action, which is carried out in many countries of the world, reflects the focus on the limited resources of our planet. It was for this purpose that the scouts promoted energy saving by lighting candles in the camp area, like everywhere else in the world.

Besides, all activities during the camp serve the social development, psychological and physical health of the participants, as well as the acquisition of new knowledge and skills.