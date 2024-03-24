Azerbaijan Scouts Association Holds Novruz Camp Within Promoting Climate Action

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A camp named "4 Elements" (4 Ünsür) dedicated to Novruz holiday
was organized by the Association of Scouts of Azerbaijan and with
the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
Azernews informs
that the traditional Novruz camp is being held in Khoshbulag
village of Dashkasan district on March 22-25. The purpose of
organizing the camp is to ensure that children, teenagers and young
people spend their holidays effectively, to introduce the local
features of the western region and Novruz traditions to the
participants.
Moreover, the program includes sports and other active games,
tent building, first aid, mastering the art of origami for
efficient organization of leisure time, as well as many
intellectual competitions.
Camp participants joined the "Earth Hour" International Company
and limited electricity for 1 hour on the last Saturday of March to
draw attention to climate change. This action, which is carried out
in many countries of the world, reflects the focus on the limited
resources of our planet. It was for this purpose that the scouts
promoted energy saving by lighting candles in the camp area, like
everywhere else in the world.
Besides, all activities during the camp serve the social
development, psychological and physical health of the participants,
as well as the acquisition of new knowledge and skills.
