Russians Storm Defense Forces Bridgehead On Left Bank Of Dnipro River Twice

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian troops made two unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Krynky in the Kherson region, as well as four assaults near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

As noted, the enemy suffered losses and retreated to their original positions. Counter-battery fighting continues.

The southern defense forces continue to take comprehensive measures to hold and strengthen their positions.

The Russian invaders in this operational zone do not stop aerial reconnaissance, put pressure with artillery shelling, carry out air strikes and use many kamikaze drones of various types.

As reported by Ukrinform, there is one Russian warship on combat duty in the Black Sea.