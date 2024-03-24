Kuwait Amir Receives PM, State Officials

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 24 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received, Sunday, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace. His Highness the Amir also received the Deputy Commander of Kuwait National Guard Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir received Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah. In addition, His Highness the Amir received the newly appointed Civil Aviation President Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Humoud Al-Sabah. (end) kd

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.