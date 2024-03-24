Jordanian Hospital Staff Donates Blood To Gaza Patients

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 24 (Petra) - The staff at Jordan's Field Hospital South Gaza/2 donated blood to patients in need within the Gaza Strip.This initiative underscores the Jordan Armed Forces' commitment to aiding the people of Gaza and exemplifies the compassion and solidarity encouraged by true Islamic principles.The hospital's commander expressed gratitude for this noble gesture, emphasizing its significance in fostering unity and compassion between Jordanians and the people of Gaza.Meanwhile, the hospital director highlighted the critical role of the medical teams in addressing emergency cases requiring blood transfusions, ensuring the well-being of patients and saving lives.Since its establishment on March 8, the Jordan Field Hospital South Gaza/2 has diligently provided medical assistance to over 47,122 individuals affected by the ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip.