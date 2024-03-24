BSP Releases Second List Of 9 Candidates For LS Polls (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 24 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday released the second list of nine candidates in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier on Sunday, the BSP had released its first list of 16 candidates.

In the second list, the party has named Kuldeep Bhadauria its candidate from Kanpur, while Pooja Amrohi has been made its candidate from Agra.

BSP has fielded Hembabu Dhangar from Hathras (SC) and Kamal Kant Upmanyu from Mathura.

Ram Niwas Sharma from Fatehpur Sikri, Satendra Jain Souli from Firozabad, Sarika Singh Baghel from Etawah (SC), Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi from Akbarpur (Kanpur) and Surendra Chandra Gautam from Jalaun (SC) have been also named as BSP candidates.

In the first list, the party has announced candidates from mainly the western part of Uttar Pradesh. Most of the candidates are first-time contestants.

The BSP has fielded Zeeshan Khan from Rampur, Shaukat Ali from Sambhal, Mujahid Hussain from Amroha, and Devvrat Tyagi from Meerut.

Majid Ali has been given a party ticket from Saharanpur, Shripal Singh from Kairana, and Dara Singh Prajapati from Muzaffarnagar.

Vijendra Singh has been fielded from Bijnor, Surendra Pal Singh from Nagina (SC), and Mohammad Irfan Saifi from Moradabad.

The party has nominated Praveen Bansal to contest from Baghpat, Rajendra Singh Solanki from Gautam Buddha Nagar, Girish Chandra Jatav from Bulandshahr (SC), Abid Ali from Aonla, Anis Ahmad Khan from Pilibhit, and Dodaram Verma from Shahjahanpur (SC).