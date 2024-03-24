Expo 2023 Doha: UDST Affirms Commitment To Innovation In Sustainability

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) affirmed its deep-rooted commitment to innovation in sustainability, noting that more than 20,000 visitors visited its exciting and interactive booth at EXPO 2023 Doha.



Attendees learned more about the University's considerable progress in fields such as modern agriculture and environmental best practices, with key examples of UDSTs horticulture-related technologies on display, alongside six technology-driven interactive activities that visitors can enjoy.

President of UDST Dr. Salem Al Naemi said that EXPO 2023 Doha is not just an exhibition, but a platform for institutions, organizations, and individuals that are intent on shaping a sustainable future.



"We are glad to see that the booth has attracted an impressive turnout. At UDST, we are forging our own path in greener practices and technology. Through our participation in the exhibition, we wanted to broaden the conversation around sustainability in education environments. Our efforts around sustainability at the University are not only about educating our students, but about developing and implementing innovative real-world solutions," Dr. Al Naemi said.



The University's initiatives on display at the booth included a weather station, a sustainable greenhouse model, various robots, an agricultural tricycle, a smart trash bin system, and a hydroponic system capstone project. EXPO visitors to the booth had the opportunity to take part in a series of hands-on educational activities such as setting up precision agricultural sensors to monitor soil moisture and temperature, and composting and soil building.



Other activities included assembling a small-scale hydroponic system, where visitors can learn about hydroponic-compatible plants; installing a smart irrigation system; and agricultural 3D printing, complete with design tutorials.



UDSTs participation in Expo 2023 Doha sets an important precedent for educational institutions, with their commitment to ensuring the next generation is prepared to tackle environmental challenges. This also reflects the university's alignment with the strategic sustainability goals stipulated by the Qatar National Vision 2030