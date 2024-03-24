Jordan Sends Humanitarian Aid Convoy To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 24 (Petra) - The Jordan Armed Forces, in collaboration with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, dispatched a humanitarian aid convoy to Gaza on Sunday.Comprising 25 trucks laden with essential food and relief items, the convoy aims to address the pressing needs of Gaza's populace, to be distributed through local authorities.This initiative aligns with Jordan's ongoing efforts to provide aid during Ramadan, offering support to Palestinians enduring harsh conditions and alleviating the repercussions of the Israeli war on Gaza.The Armed Forces reiterated their commitment to delivering humanitarian and medical aid, either through airlifts from Marka Airport to El Arish International Airport or via airdrops and ground convoys to Gaza.Since the outset of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the Jordan Armed Forces have dispatched 460 trucks and executed 57 airdrops, alongside 86 coordinated airdrops with allied nations, and sent 48 relief planes through El Arish International Airport in Egypt.