Jordan Armed Forces Conduct Humanitarian Airdrops To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 24 (Petra) - In a bid to address the dire humanitarian crisis caused by the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza, the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army conducted six humanitarian and food aid airdrops in the northern Gaza Strip.These operations involved two C130 aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, alongside aircraft from Egypt, the United States, Germany, and Singapore.The Armed Forces affirm their commitment to ongoing relief efforts, utilizing air bridges from Marka Airport to El Arish International Airport, as well as airdrops directly onto Gaza or ground convoys.To date, the Jordan Armed Forces have conducted 57 airdrops, with an additional 86 in collaboration with allied nations, since the onset of the Israeli aggression on Gaza.